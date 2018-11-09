WACO, Texas — A Waco man donated three patches and a piece of the 9/11 tower rubble to the Waco Fire Department last year, and for several hours Tuesday the items are nowhere to be found.

Mickey Pophin spent more than 20 years serving as a volunteer firefighter in Round Rock. Pophin said a firefighter friend of his was deployed to the Twin Towers in 2001 and brought back the items for him.

Pophin said he donated the pieces to Waco Fire Station #1 last year. Until about 2 p.m. , the fire department said didn't have it.

WATCH: Waco man's 9/11 artifacts go missing

Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum said he didn't recall receiving the artifacts.

He said they were working to figure out what could of happened to the items. Tatum said if they had receive artifacts that significant, the whole department would have been notified and it would have been kept in a special place.

Later in the afternoon, the artifacts were found a Fire Station No. 1 on a display shelf, tucked in the back.

© 2018 KCEN