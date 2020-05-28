LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — The Limestone County Sheriff's Office put out an alert on its Facebook page Thursday morning for a missing 16-year-old.

Miguel Alonso was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, brown pants and white shows, according to the sheriff's office.

He was fishing near the boat ramp at the end of Elk River Park Road.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 256-232-0111.

