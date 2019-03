KILLEEN, Texas — Justin Pinner, 13, has been missing since Feb. 15, the Killeen Police Department said on Facebook.

The department said its detectives need the community's help to find him.

Pinner was last seen in the 600 block of Parmer Avenue, the department said.

To contact the department with information about where Pinner is, call 254-501-8800.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.