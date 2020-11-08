San Antonio teen missing since early Tuesday afternoon, authorities say

Brayan Rivera was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on the northwest side.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas safety officials are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared from San Antonio's northeast side Tuesday afternoon.

Brayan Rivera was last seen on the 5100 block of Anacacho Street at 1:30 p.m., according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. Brayan stands 4 feet 8, weighs about 100 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.