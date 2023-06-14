AMBER Alert: Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Hitchcock

HITCHCOCK, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week.
Leanna Willis was last seen Friday leaving her home in the 6500 block of Bell Street, which is in the Hitchcock area. Her family reported seeing her getting into a silver 4-door Toyota Camry with an unknown man who is about 40 to 50 years old, according to police.
Leanna reportedly chats with adult men online and her disappearance may be connected to online solicitation, police said.
Leanna is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing an oversized gray hoodie with black shorts, a backpack and slippers.
Anyone with information on Leanna's whereabouts is urged to call the Hitchcock Police Department at 409-986-5559 or Detective Williams at 409-750-3469.
What to do when someone goes missing
Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.
The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.
From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.
There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.