Body found during search for missing Texas A&M-Galveston student

Brandon Perlowski was last seen Wednesday afternooon.

GALVESTON, Texas — A body has been found during the search for the missing Texas A&M-Galveston student who has been missing since Wednesday.

Galveston police said the body was found on Pelican Island near the campus. Although official identification has not been confirmed, Galveston police said they do believe it is Brandon Perlowski.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Friday morning before search crews resumed the search for Brandon Perlowski

"We are deeply troubled and saddened by this news. This heartache comes at an especially challenging time for our community both nationally and globally. We are hurting and mourning with you. We send our deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of both Aggies we have lost over the past 24 hours," wrote Texas A&M-Galveston officials.

The university reported that the freshman cadet was last seen on Wednesday at about 5 p.m.

A student reported witnessing what may have been Perlowski's vehicle in a cleared area near Seawolf Parkway on Thursday afternoon. Texas A&M University cadets and the police responded to the scene and verified the vehicle belonged to him.

That prompted a search for Perlowski that included Galveston police, the Texas City Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard. Many students also joined the search for the missing cadet.

The Galveston Police Department has taken the lead in the investigation because Perlowski's vehicle was found in the department's jurisdiction.

Student found dead in residence hall

During Thursday's first round of searches for the missing student, another student was found dead in a residence hall, although school authorities later tweeted the two incidents were not connected.

The school identified the student who died as Wesley Mallernee, class of 2023.

An A&M spokesman said Mallernee, a native of Conroe, was studying marine biology. His parents called authorities for a welfare check after not hearing from him, and police later found him dead.

The cause of death is being investigated, but the school said currently there are no reports or indications that the death is tied to foul play or suicide.

Texas A&M-Galveston tweeted the following early Friday morning:

"The search for our missing student was suspended overnight. We are awaiting confirmation the search will resume at daylight. We will continue to keep you updated as information is provided to us.

With great sadness, we share a separate and unrelated incident. Last night, a member of the Class of '23 was found dead in their residence hall room. Additional details will not be provided at this time. We mourn with each of you in this tragic loss.