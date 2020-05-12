Missing | Waco officers look for 14-year-old Jarvis Howard JR.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old named Jarvis Howard JR. He was last seen at Villages Apartment Complex in Waco at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon when he walked out of his apartment to take the trash out. After he took the trash out, Jarvis didn’t return, according to the Waco PD.
Officers said Jarvis was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a black shirt underneath, dark-colored jeans, and blue slides.
If you know where Jarvis is, please call the Waco PD.
