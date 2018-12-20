WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department said Crystal Pruitt, who was reported missing Thursday was found safe, the department said on Facebook.

Pruitt was last seen by family members on Dec. 4, police said. Family members reported to detectives that Pruitt sent them messages that suggested she had been drugged, police said.

She was found late Thursday night, police said.

