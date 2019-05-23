WACO, Texas — A Waco woman who police said has various health issues was reported missing Thursday.

Shedera Michelle Baker, 34, was last seen on Tuesday.

Baker is described as a white woman, 5 feet 6 inches, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a teal colored short sleeve shirt, blue jean shorts, and blue tennis shoes. Police said she may need medical attention.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

