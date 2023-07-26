Mission 911 hosts poverty simulation event to raise money for utility, rental assistance

Each person was expected to provide food, shelter and necessities during the simulation while interacting with various community resources.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mission 911 hosted a poverty simulation event at First United Methodist Church.

The event had residents take part in different scenarios from single parents trying to care for their children to senior citizens trying to maintain their self-sufficiency on Social Security.

"This truly gives you a real-life experience when you're going over having to ask for a job, you're going over trying to find bus tickets to get back and forth and if you don't get these things done, nothing happens and you're out on the street and you have no help," said Nueces County Judge Connie Scott.

The funds raised from the simulation will be used for Mission 911's utility and rental assistance funding.

