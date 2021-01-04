Mission Waco to hold 9th annual 5K and fun run

The annual event benefiting the organization's programs is set for April 24.

WACO, Texas — Mission Waco is getting ready to host its 9th Annual Race One 5K on Saturday, April 24.

Funds raised from the event will go toward funding the organization's programs that benefit underserved communities in Waco, the organization said.

The event will be at Jubilee Park, N. 15th and Colcord in Waco and will feature a 5K timed run and a one mile fun run. Registration is open now on the organization's website, with a $20 registration fee for the 5K and $15 for the fun run. Those prices go up by $5 when participants register on the day of the race. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. April 24 and the fun run starts at 9 a.m. that same morning.

Neighbors from Brook Oaks or Sanger-Heights neighborhoods can register for free along with current Mission Waco program participants, the organization said.

Those looking to participate are encouraged to register by April 6 to guarantee their T-shirt size.

Now in it's ninth year, the annual event started with the help of a Baylor organization looking to bring the community together while also giving back through the fundraiser.