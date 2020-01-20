WACO, Texas — On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, thousands will take time to honor his life and legacy and there are several events across Central Texas where you can get involved.

Waco

Leadership Breakfast at Doris Miller YMCA starting at 7 a.m. There will be guest speakers and the event is free for anyone to attend.

The 24th Annual MLK Peace March is taking place at Indian Spring Park at 9 a.m. Lunch and entertainment will follow at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center.

for MLK Day of Service, Keep Waco Beautiful will host a Brazos River Cleanup at 11 a.m.

Mission Waco will host an event with several guest speakers, panel discussions, and lunch for adults and teens from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The YMCA of Central Texas will host a free movie night starting at 5:30 p.m.

The last event in Waco is the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil by the Suspension Bridge at 5:30 p.m.

Temple

The Wilson Park Recreation Center will host a cleanup from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Temple NAACP will host their annual MLK March at New Day Fellowship Church at 3 p.m.

Killeen

The Killeen NAACP will host an MLK march at 8:30 a.m.

The Annual MLK Step Up Fest will take place at the Killeen Civic Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kaskade will host an "I Have a Dream" skate party at 7:20 p.m.

Copperas Cove

There will be a commemorative celebration at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church at 2 p.m.

