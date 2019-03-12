TEMPLE, Texas — An officer-involved shooting in Temple led to police shutting down a Temple intersection Monday, according to the Temple Police Department.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation, at the request of the Temple Police Department, according to DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko. It's also unclear how long the scene will be active.

The shooting was reported at 8:12 p.m. near the intersection of Loop 363 and Little River Rd.

Officers shut down the intersection while they guided traffic away from the area.

A crime scene unit was on scene.

TPD sent a press release about the incident saying in part, "Details are unknown at this time. A preliminary investigation is taking place."

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.