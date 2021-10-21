Watch Live: MLK Memorial celebrates 10th anniversary at National Mall

Leaders from across the country, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, are attending the Anniversary Commemoration.

WASHINGTON — The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial celebrates a decade at the National Mall in D.C. with a special ceremony Thursday.

Leaders from across the country, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, are attending the Anniversary Commemoration at the Memorial site Thursday afternoon.

In celebration of one of the nation's most inspirational treasures, the Memorial Foundation is sharing, again, the 14 inspirational quotes from Dr. King that adorn the Memorial walls. The notable quotes that many visitors read during tours of the memorial align with Dr. King's principles of democracy, justice, love, and hope.

The Memorial Foundation, Inc also hosted a celebration dinner Wednesday evening emceed by award-winning actor and best-selling author Hill Harper.

In February, the foundation got together with Amazon to hand out food and personal care boxes to area families in need.

They also distributed care boxes to homeless shelters across the District.

Pictures from the event show the number of care boxes they were able to provide to folks searching for a bit of relief.

Being that Dr. King’s mission was rooted firmly in love, it’s fitting that the foundation carried out its mission the day before Valentine's day.

The MLK Memorial attracts an average of three million visitors per year.