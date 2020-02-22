KILLEEN, Texas — Veterans fought to protect and serve, but once they are back home. sometimes it's a struggle to find needed resources like health and dental care. However, one Texas organization is helping out.

Around 300 veterans piled into Fairway Middle School in Killeen on Friday and Saturday to receive free dental care. The Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation and Texas Mission of Mercy put on the mobile dental clinic as a way to give back to those who fought for our country.

"We've seen that there's a lot of Texas citizens that are in need of dental care that don't have access to care for dentistry. We've found that this is a great way to give back. It's satisfying to us and I know we satisfy a lot of patients," TDA Smiles Foundation Chair Dr. Larry Spradley said.

The event has served communities all across the state of Texas since 2001. This year it marks its first stop in Killeen.

The two-day event aimed to help people without dental insurance. Free fillings, cleanings and extractions were available to those in attendance.

"I'm a veteran myself and I know a lot of veterans don't get dental care. So when the opportunity showed up, we jumped at it," said Raul Villaronga, Killeen Lulac Council 4535.

Organizers and attendees said the confidence that comes with a great smile goes a long way as well as knowing that people care and are willing to help.

