LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — An overnight fire destroyed a mobile home in Little River-Academy. The 911 call came in just before 1 a.m. on Friday, February 28. Firefighters responded quickly to the home on South Evans Street.

When crews pulled up to the home, it was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters from Temple, Holland, Troy, Barlett and the Bell County Fire Marshall all responded to help crews put out the flames.

There is no word on any injuries. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

