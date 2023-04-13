Mobile home fire leaves two people without a home, multiple pets dead in Harker Heights

The residents suffered no injuries, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Harker Heights Fire Department fought a mobile home fire that left two residents without a home, two dogs and one cat dead on Wednesday, April 12.

According to Fire Chief Paul Sims, the department responded to a structure fire located at 1110 Indian Trail close to 7:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews fought a blaze inside a mobile home and were able to extinguish it within 10 minutes. However, the damage was immense and now the residents are without a home, the fire department says.

According to the fire department, five dogs and one cat were also in the home during the intense fire, two of the dogs and the cat died. The other three dogs were treated for smoke inhalation by Harker Heights Pet Adoption personnel.

As the incident remains under investigation, the Harker Heights Fire Department believes the cause of the fire was accidental.

