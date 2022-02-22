Monster-sized dreams come to life at Waco's Rapoport Elementary

Thanks to a $10,000 grant, Rapoport Academy High schoolers interviewed Pre-K students to create a monster character based on the younger students' imaginations.

WACO, Texas — Rapoport Academy’s Meyer High School students were able to make pre-K students' dreams come true. The students participated in an educational opportunity this year called “Design, Animate, Read" where they worked together to bring monsters alive!

This was made possible thanks to a $10,000 grant awarded by ESC Region 12 Technology Foundation.

The school was able to use the grant to purchase iPad Pros with Apple Pencils that were used by high school and pre-K students to create an illustrated book and animated videos from the pre-K students' perspective.

Last year, high school students in Graphic Design and Art 2 classes interviewed Pre-K students to create a monster character based on the younger students' imaginations, according to the district.

The students worked together to create monsters based on the shapes, colors, textures and numbers the younger students were learning.

Using the initial rough sketches, the high schoolers were able to create in-depth illustrations on their iPad Pros using ProCreate, which is a digital illustration app.

The Pre-K students were later able to see their monster come to life, each student was able to take their furry monsters home as they were featured in their new book!

On Feb. 23, the high school designers will present and read the finished book to the Pre-K students at Rapoport Elementary.

Now, in the name of all this monster talk, it wouldn't be right if we didn't leave you with a cute pun:

How do monsters like their eggs?