Beloved restaurant owner in Moody dead in train crash

Oscar Valdez, 82, died after his car was hit by train.

MOODY, Texas — The family of 82 year-old Oscar Valdez is mourning his sudden death.

According to the Moody Police Department, Valdez was killed when his car was struck by an Amtrak train along Highway 317 in Moody on Wednesday, Nov 17.

Valdez was on his private property, returning from tending to his cows when the accident occurred, police say.

But now, his family doesn't want to focus on the crash, but more about the legacy Valdez left in the Moody community.

"Dad was a immigrant, he came across from Mexico to raise us and live a dream. After coming back from serving in the military, I came back to see what dad developed out here with Lucy's Café," One of Valdez's son's shared.

Valdez was known for his kind spirit, big heart, and beloved restaurant Lucy's Café. He named the café after his daughter Lucy Valdez.

Lucy's has been in the community for over 33 years and some call it the 'heart' of Moody.

Valdez's son Diego Valdez says his dad never closed his restaurant and was always in the café serving the community.

"People would come in the café just to speak to my dad and check on him," Diego explained.

The Valdez family plans to keep their doors open as long as they can and thank the Moody community for their continuous prayers and well wishes.

"He wouldn't wanna see this place close. He wouldn't. It was his pride and joy so we're going to continue the business as long as we can and take care of my mom. It's a sad day and Moody," Diego said.

In a statement shared by the Lucy's Café Facebook page, it says in part: