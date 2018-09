Weather caused a major power outage in the town of Moody early Thursday morning. Most residents are without power.

Superintendent Gary Martel said a transformer was hit by lightening and knocked out power to the high school, administration building and to many other homes and businesses in the city.

All schools in Moody ISD are closed and the decision on after school activities will come by noon.

Check back for updates.

