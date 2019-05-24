MOODY, Texas — A Moody man died after many bees stung him while he mowed his lawn Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Moody Police Department.

The man ran over a large bee hive with his lawnmower, and that's when the bees attacked him.

The department said to be careful around the 700 block of Second Street and be aware of areas in your yard that could hide hives.

Other stories on KCENTV.com:

Fort Hood: Call ahead before visiting cemetery for Memorial Day weekend

Waco ISD Board to fill empty seats by appointment before choosing new superintendent

Carry The Load makes pit stop on Fort Hood during Memorial Day tour