Mooreville United Methodist Church debuts new sanctuary after fire destroyed it two years ago

More than two years after a fire burned most of Mooreville UMC, the congregation held a consecration to open the doors to its new sanctuary

CHILTON, Texas — A fire burst out on Feb. 7, 2019 that burned down most of Mooreville United Methodist Church. All that remained was an angel, rubble, a historic placard.

More than two years later, the church has fully reopened as the congregation held a consecration of its new sanctuary.

“To everyone that gave, I say as the pastor, I thank you and our congregation thanks you. We love you and we are very appreciative," said pastor Kevin Diggs.

The congregation is a group of more than 200 people who helped fundraise and donate money to get this church rebuilt so quickly. Some of these members have been here since they were children.

“I’ve been coming here all my life, I think I’ve been coming since I was 9-years-old so that tells you," said Anne Phelps.

Donors from a conference of churches helped to get the money in order to rebuild the church quickly.

Revered Dennis Rejcek says that everything came together, even when it shouldn't have, given the pandemic.

“Overwhelming joy, the people came together, fundraisers, the conference came together, all the churches, the prayer, I mean, it's just amazing what prayer does, and what went into this and what came out of it," he said. "A beautiful, beautiful building.”