WACO, Texas — A major traffic shift is expected along I-35 in Waco, and it won't be finished anytime soon.

Beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m., TxDOT will move main lane traffic to the northbound side of I-35 from Business 77 to 17th and 18th Streets.

The changes will include exit closures for at least a year at BUS 77/Elm Avenue, (Exit 337) and University Parks Drive, (Exit 335B).

To access Business 77, take the exit at US 84/Waco Drive, (Exit 338A), and to access University Parks Drive, 4th and 5th Streets, and Downtown Waco, take the MLK Boulevard exit, (Exit 335C).

Crews will be reconstructing and expanding the southbound main lanes and two lanes will continue to flow from both sides.

RELATED: I-35 reconstruction begins through Waco

These changes are part of a $341 million construction project that began in April. According to TxDOT, the project will be extensive as it includes total reconstruction of the interstate's bridges, ramps and overpasses.

The project is expected to be finished in approximately 3 to 4 years.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM:

Mother: I lost my daughter to human trafficking in Bell County

Texas Education Agency unveils 'Do Not Hire' teacher registry