WACO, Texas — On New Year's Eve it's expected for people to go out, celebrate and drink. There are ways that you can enjoy the holiday safely.

Law Enforcement in Central Texas will be out on the streets looking for anyone who may be drinking an driving.

The Waco Police Department has had extra patrols out on the streets since Friday night and they won't stop until after New Year's Day.

During the New Year's celebrations the previous year, Waco police arrested three people on DWI charges. The Texas Department of Public Safety had 400 DWI arrests during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The Department of Public Safety has a campaign called "Plan While You Can." It is to encourage drivers all over Texas to make plans to get home safely before even stepping out the door. They are asking people to assign a designated driver, call a cab, or use a ride share service like Uber or Lyft.

The Temple Police Department is also encouraging drivers to "Plan While You Can." They posted on their Facebook page just ahead of the holiday.

Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said they don't want to stop people from ringing in the new year, but they want everyone to be safe.

When it comes to drinking and driving, Bynum said, "Just don't do it. It's so dangerous and what people don't understand is how it affects their reaction time, and how it affect their ability to safely drive."

Texas DPS said if you drink and drive, you could face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, and you could lose your license. They recommend for drivers to plan ahead and visit SoberRides.org to make it home safely after your celebration.

