WACO, Texas — Oncor announced early Thursday morning more than 1,100 customers in the Waco area are without power because of about 10 outages reported in the area. Power is expected to be restored by 6:30 a.m., according to the Oncor website.

Power was originally expected to be restored by 5 a.m.

About 550 outages across the state are affecting about 17,600 customers after a line of severe thunderstorms produced heavy rain, flooding and some hail.

© 2018 KCEN