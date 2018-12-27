WACO, Texas — Equipment failure may have been the cause for outages in Woodway, where more than 1,000 customers were affected after severe weather that blew through the area, according to the Oncor website. There is no estimated time for when power is expected to be restored.

Power was originally expected to be restored by 5 a.m.

According to the Oncor website, more than 500 power outages across the state have affected nearly 18,000 customers after threats of heavy rain, flooding and some hail moved through Central Texas late Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

© 2018 KCEN