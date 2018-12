WACO, Texas — Oncor announced early Thursday morning over 1,500 customers in the Waco area are without power because of 10 outages reported in the area. Power is expected to be restored by 5 a.m., according to the Oncor website.

About 550 outages across the state are affecting about 17,600 customers after a line of severe thunderstorms produced heavy rain, flooding and some hail.

© 2018 KCEN