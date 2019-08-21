HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A problem with the Trimmier Creek Lift Station left floats and pumps not working Wednesday. At least 17,500 gallons of sewage water overflowed into the Trimmier Creek Tributary and killed fish.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality investigated the extent of the damage. The overflow was contained in a low area and was cleaned and disinfected.

The damaged float was replaced and additional alarms were reprogrammed within the lift station controls. The city said it will be monitoring the floats and alarms over the next few days. The creek water is being tested.

