WACO, Texas — Volunteer doctors, dentists, nurses, pharmacists, ophthalmologists and chaplains were in the Waco Convention Center Saturday offering free health services, no insurance or payment required.

The event was hosted by Ascension Providence, a faith-based health care organization that focuses on people who live below the poverty line. Saturday marked the third annual medical mission Ascension Providence has held in Waco.

Anyone looking for medical attention was welcome at the event.

"There are a lot of people out there who don't have insurance and can't see a doctor," Diana Rodriguez, a patient, said. "Having this free eye checkup, free dental work, everything free that means a lot to us because it lets us know where we're at with our health. A lot of people wait for this every year."

More than 1,000 patients were expected to stop by the convention center Saturday for free care from the 400 volunteers who came from across the state to help the community.

More than 20 community agencies like the Salvation Army, Mission Waco and Waco Transit were also on site to offer additional resources.

Ascension Providence will be holding the event next year as well for anyone who missed Saturday's Medical Mission.

