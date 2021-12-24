More than thirty people left without a home due to Christmas Eve apartment building fire

Waco Police say thirty-three people and a total of sixteen units were evacuated after an apartment complex fire late morning.

WACO, Texas — Waco Police say a total of thirty-three people were displaced on Christmas Eve due to an apartment fire. Waco Fire Department say they received a call about the fire at the 2400 Block of S. 21st. St. around 11:45 a.m.

STRUCTURE FIRE - 2400 Block of S. 21st St. @WacoTXFire units arriving with a with heavy fire from an apartment building. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) December 24, 2021

Waco Police were also called out to the apartments. One officer told 6 News that once fire units arrived at the apartment complex, there was smoke on the first and second levels of the building. According to Waco PD, sixteen apartment units were affected.

Police say firefighters were able to safely evacuate those in the complex. At this time there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

Waco PD says that Red Cross is in contact with the families of the displaced and the landlord.