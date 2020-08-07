Morgan's Point VFD needs your help as summer peak season nears

Lake Belton Boaters has set up a GoFundMe Page to raise money for rescue boat repairs

MORGANS POINT, Texas — As summer boating season continues, Roger Williams and the Lake Belton Boaters is turning to the community for help to raise money for the Morgan's Point Volunteer Fire Department's rescue boat, which needs repairs.

"The Morgan's Point VFD has a marine division and they are a very important part of our lake," Williams said via text message. "They assist anyone who is having boat issues on the lake and they also assist the local Sheriff Department and Game Wardens on boat accidents, fires or people just needing a tow."

Williams said they do it all for free on a volunteer basis and have a limited budget to begin with.

"The rescue boat needed repairs, so I started this GoFundMe page to help support that effort," Williams said.

He said the boat had a hole in the side and while they patched it up, that patch won't last too long.

"It still needs a good fix to it," he said. "The engine had maintenance done as well. The rescue boat has already had a high number of calls already this summer and costs are up."

The GoFundMe page has nearly $8,000 dollars raised in just over six days, a little less than one thousand dollars from Lake Belton Boaters goal.

"Lake Belton Boaters just want to show our support and our appreciation," Williams said. "We just want to give back to those who do so much for us. We just want to make it right."