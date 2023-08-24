Killeen: Early morning fire destroys home and two cars, no injuries reported

According to the City of Killeen, the residents have been left without a home as it was deemed uninhabitable.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen announced that an early morning fire destroyed a home and two cars on Carly Drive on Thursday, Aug. 24.

According to the city, the Killeen Fire Department responded to the fire in the 500 block of Carly Drive at about 2:30 a.m., and just 30 minutes later the fire was extinguished. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Upon arrival to the scene, crews report that large flames could be seen coming from the garage and that the roof of the home and two cars in the driveway had already been burned through. The city says an adjacent house suffered minor damage.

According to the city, the owner of the home confirmed all four people that were inside and a dog were safely evacuated from the home.

The city says one resident said a second pet was inside, but after searching, no other pets were found.

The home continued to smolder until about 5 a.m., and crews believe the fire started somewhere in the garage, according to the city.

The Killeen Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire and have deemed the house uninhabitable, leaving four people without a home.

To view more information, visit here.