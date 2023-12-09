Morning Playbook | Micah Hudson commits to Texas Tech

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — LOCAL FIVE-STAR HEADED TO TECH

In today’s Morning Playbook, Lake Belton’s five-star wide receiver, Micah Hudson, is officially committed to Texas Tech.

Hudson announced his decision on social media last night.

He’ll be the first ever five-star recruit for the Red Raiders.

AARON RODGERS OUT

Future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, suffered an ankle injury in just his first four snaps for the New York Jets.

The Jets, who play the Cowboys on Sunday, could be without Rodgers for a while, as the coaching staff suspects a case of an achilles tendon injury.

LEBRON JAMES’ TEAM USA

After failing to secure a medal over the weekend at the FIBA World Cup, there is good news on the way for Team USA.

Various reports say Lebron James could suit up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and could bring stars like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant with him.

Catch up with more sports news weekday mornings at 6:30a on Texas Today.