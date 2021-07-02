Moss Foundation hosts 4th annual HBCU college fair

More than 30 schools from across the country participated in the virtual college fair.

TEXAS, USA — Due to the ongoing pandemic, an annual Killeen college fair went virtual, helping not only students in Central Texas, but students across the United States.

The Moss Foundation's fourth annual Historically Black College and University College Fair exposes students to HBCUs throughout the country. Before the Civil Rights movement, HBCUs offered black students one of their only routes to a college degree.

Scedric Moss, the founder of The Moss Foundation, said getting an education is important.

"I am a firm believer that education is the key to the next level of success in life," Moss said. "There are so many opportunities available to you as you go through college and once you graduate from college. I want to help students of the Killeen Independent School district, or Central Texas, or students from around the world to get to that next level. "

More than 30 schools from across the country visited the virtual college fair. Students and parents learned about college information, scholarships and financial aid.