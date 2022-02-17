x
Warming center opens for Killeen Thursday night

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above was posted in January 2022.

Those seeking shelter from Thursday night's drop in temperature will be able to go to Killeen's Moss Rose Center for warmth.

The City of Killeen, along with the Killeen Housing Authority and others, is opening up the center located at 1103 East Ave. E. at 6 p.m. It will remain open overnight until 9 a.m. Friday.

Dinner will also be served at 6 p.m.

If no one is using the shelter by 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the shelter will shut down early.

Thursday night's temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 20s, along with wind chills in the upper teens and winds between 15 mph to 30 mph.

The city is reminding the public that the warming shelter is only to provide shelter from the cold and won't be providing full sheltering services like beds or bedding materials.

