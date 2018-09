KILLEEN, Texas — A woman and her 3-year-old daughter who were reported missing Friday were found safe, police said.

Brittany Robinson, 30, and her daughter, Sophia Freeze, were last heard from on Aug. 26, KPD said in a Facebook post, but police said they were both found Tuesday.

KPD thanked everyone who helped locate the woman and her daughter.

© 2018 KCEN