'I don't want him to be forgotten' | Mother of fatally-stabbed Belton student plans a memorial service

Family and friends say they won't have to do much to keep Joe Ramirez's memory alive as his big heart and personality spoke for itself.

BELTON, Texas — Every day is tough for a Belton mother who lost her son nearly nine months ago.

"It's like everything I do in life, it's what would Joe do?," mother of Joe Ramirez, Amanda Rios said. "What would Joe say? Where would Joe be? It's hard. I can see where some people can't carry on."

18-year-old Joe Ramirez was killed at Belton High School on May 3, 2022 just months before he was set to graduate.

"To know how he died, I can't stop thinking of the moment when he saw the knife," Rios said. "I keep thinking of it over and over and over."

His family is planning a memorial service on May 3, 2023 to keep his legacy and memory alive.

"I'm just trying to raise funds to do something big," Rios said.

Joe's sister, Olyvia Ramirez, is primarily focusing on a bake sale and raffle to raise money. The family encourages people to donate anything they are willing to, whether that's gift cards, baskets or baked goods.

Part of the funding will also go toward putting Joe's picture on six digital billboards in Bell County.

"He would do the funniest things, really the funniest things." Rios said. "He was just this special boy that most boys, most boys don't have a heart like he has you know, most boys are boys, and he just cared so much for people."

Although Joe is not with his mom in person, part of her strength lies in her family, friends and faith. She says Joe is watching from above.

"It just can't do nothing but put a smile on my face," Rios said. "I know he's here."

Joe's family says it will never get easier for them, but they will continue to say his name and smile when remembering the moments they did have with him.