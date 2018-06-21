The man accused of killing a Harker Heights woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for her death. Matthew Stoddard, 23, surrendered to police in March of last year.

Angelica Nicole Santiago, 18, was found at the couple's apartment on Hopi Trial on July 10, 2016. Despite early claims that Santiago committed suicide, police and the Bell County District Attorney found probable cause that Stoddard shot Santiago dead. Once arrested, his bond was set at one million dollars.

On Thursday night Angelica's mother Carmen Santiago spoke to Channel 6 about the sentencing. Carmen says it's been a long two years of waiting for justice but now she's glad the criminal is off of the streets.

"We needed some kind of closure, we needed something to be done and now it's done. She's not coming back we know that it's not gonna make her come back but you know at least we can move on from it and try to make something better out of it," said Carmen.

Carmen says Angelica and Matthew have a three year old son together, and with the sentencing behind them the family plans to keep Angelica's memory alive for her son.

"He's our little piece of her. He knows we talk about her constantly so he knows who mommy is,she wasn't perfect but her heart was good" said Carmen.

Bell County Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple handled the case. She released a statement to Channel 6 saying in part:

"Matthew Stoddard is on his way to prison where he belongs. Angelica's family continues to mourn her loss -- but they can now focus on raising Angelica's son and not on whether her killer will be held accountable."

In an interview with Channel 6, Santiago’s best friend Britnee Strickland said Stoddard and Santiago had a troubled relationship for years and said there was no doubt in her mind that he was behind her friend’s death.

After his arrest on a murder charge, Stoddard bonded out but was arrested again in January of 2018 for sexual assault of a child.

© 2018 KCEN