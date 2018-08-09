KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are looking for a woman and her 3-year-old daughter who were reported missing.

Brittany Robinson, 30, and her daughter, Sophia Freeze, were last heard from on Aug. 26, KPRC said in a Facebook post.

Robinson is described as African-American, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Freeze is 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8830.

© 2018 KCEN