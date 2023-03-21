'I'm in disbelief': Mother of 16-year-old killed in shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington speaks out

Roshone Jacob told WFAA her son, Jashawn Poirier, was friendly and enjoyed family time and sports. The family moved to Texas late last year.

ARLINGTON, Texas — As Roshone Jacob and her daughter, 21-year-old Nautica Jacob, walked into New World United Methodist Church Tuesday evening, their faces were full of sorrow.

Roshone Jacob’s son, 16-year-old Jashawn Poirier, was the student killed in the shooting outside of Lamar High School in Arlington at around 6:55 a.m. Monday. A 16-year-old was injured by shrapnel.

Arlington police said another student is accused in the deadly shooting.

“I’m in disbelief still. It’s just overwhelming,” Roshone Jacob said. “Got that phone call and just screamed, broke down and cried. I called my boss and told her I had to go.”

Jacob told WFAA the family moved to Arlington from Michigan eight months ago.

“My son didn’t deserve this at all. He was a nice, sweet, kind boy who just liked to play sports and hang out with his family. He didn’t bother nobody,” Jacob said. “Nobody was after him, it was just a boy that just came out started shooting and Dashawn was the one who got hit and died.”

Arlington police are still investigating a motive.

“My son didn’t deserve this at all,” Jacob said. “I just want justice for my son.”

On Tuesday evening, two prayer services were held near Lamar High School at New World United Methodist Church and Most Blessed Sacrament Church.

Jacob said she’s grateful for the community’s outpouring of support.

The shooting occurred more than half an hour before the first school bell rang and before school resource officers had arrived to begin their shifts.

“It just doesn’t feel real, because we just dropped him off and not even nine minutes later we got a call saying he’s shot… what do you mean?” Poirier’s sister, Nautica, said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the suspect had his first court appearance. His father stood in front of juvenile court Judge Alex Kim, who said the 15-year-old suspect had a long gun and ran off after the shooting. Police detained him near the school.

Lisa Herrick, the attorney representing the suspect, told WFAA there is more to what led up to the shooting that will be revealed over time.

“This is a very tragic situation,” Herrick said. “We ask, though, that everyone please hold off on judging this young man until we have an opportunity to share his story.”

Jashawn would’ve turned 17 next month. Instead of a birthday, his family is planning a funeral. The family has set up an online fundraising campaign to cover funeral costs.

Lamar High School students, teachers and staff will return to their classrooms on Wednesday. They'll wear the school's colors: navy blue and gold.

Counselors will also be on campus beginning Wednesday, and Arlington police will provide an increased presence on campus.

In an interview with WFAA Tuesday, Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said they have the procedures in place to keep students safe and supported. Cavazos spent Tuesday morning meeting with teachers and staff at the high school in preparation for the return to school on Wednesday.