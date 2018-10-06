Suicide rates are rising sharply nationwide. A new report from the Center for Disease Control states suicide has risen more than 30 percent in the last 20 years.

Belton mother Janet Sutton lost her son to suicide when he was just an eighth grader and now she's dedicating her life to raising awareness about mental health.

April 23, 2014, is a day Sutton will never forget, it's the day her 14-year-old son Christopher took his own life.

"He played football and the trumpet, he was just a great kid. It totally destroyed me we had never had any mental health concerns with Christopher and he had never mentioned anything like that to me so we were totally caught off guard," Sutton said.

Sutton said the days that lie ahead were tough.

"Everything that you surround yourself around is now gone, so we kind of lost our purpose and I felt like I lost my identity it was just a complete shutdown," Sutton said.

However, Sutton turned that tragedy into a passion for helping others. Sutton is raising awareness about suicide through her non-profit Hope Happens, the organization provides mental health education and work as a support group.

Sutton said the recent rise in suicides nationwide is alarming.

"You kind of feel like you're going against the waves. You're doing everything you can to help others yet these trends are still increasing," Sutton said.

However, Sutton plans to have a seat at the table when it comes to changing those statistics.

Sutton is headed to Washington D.C. Sunday where she and hundreds of other advocates will push for mental health reform. Hoping to save another mother from a similar tragedy, hoping to make her son proud.

"He inspired this, not because I lost him but because I love him so much. My love for him is every single day and everything I try to do to help somebody else is because I love him so much," Sutton said.

For more information about Hope Happens visit their website here

For more help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255

© 2018 KCEN