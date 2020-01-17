COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Central Texas mother is seeking justice and closure after losing her son to a hit-and-run on Monday morning.

Joyce Hayes' 32-year-old son William Ames was a plumber and father. Ames was building a new home and was excited about the future. His plans were cut short Monday morning when he was hit and killed by a car on Urbantke and South 7th St. in Copperas Cove.

The suspect, Lance Anderson, was allegedly racing another car at the time and left the scene. Anderson was quickly tracked down after calling police to report an unrelated incident while still in possession of the car. Anderson is facing a second-degree felony charge of accident involving injury or death.

"He took a part of my heart away from me. He didn't stop to check on him, call 9-1-1 or anything. He just tried to cover it up," Hayes said.

The heartache is not new for Hayes. In June Hayes and her husband buried a son who was shot and killed in his Pennsylvania home. Now they are making arrangements to say goodbye to another child.

Hayes hopes sharing her story will encourage drivers to be responsible on the roads.

"They're not just hurting that person, they're hurting the family that person belongs to and also hurting their family because their family has to deal with the consequences," Hayes said.

Hayes hopes no one else has to bury another child this way again.

"He was my only child that I had left here in Killeen and I miss him, I miss him a lot," Hayes said.

If you'd like to help the family with funeral arrangements you can donate to their GoFundMe page. You can also sign a petition to support safer roads in Copperas Cove.

A vigil is planned for Ames on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Urbantke and South 7th Street at 3 p.m.

