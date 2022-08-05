Mother's Day | Woman in Killeen hosts jazz bunch for mothers in the area

Briauna Mims put together one last event before she leaves for Germany.

KILLEEN, Texas — It's a special day around the world. It's Mother's Day. That usually means you put on something nice and take your mom out to eat.

One woman in Killeen thought that the women in her area needed to be celebrated so she decided to put together something special to celebrate them.

"Killeen has been so good to me so I just wanted to give back," Briauna Mims, the event's creator. "It was just a little nerve racking because I wanted people to show up."

There were very few empty seats in the house.

The sounds of live music from local singers filled the room and there were plenty of happy, smiling mothers in attendance.

"To see the people who actually reached out and came out it warms my heart tremendously," Mims said.

Mims will be leaving the country in a month. An avid fashion designer, she also hosted a pop up shop event yesterday for people to shop and get in some last minute Mother's Day gifts.

But her final parting gift to the Killeen community was something she thought would be a big risk, but ultimately she was grateful to give some families somewhere to spend their Mother's Day.