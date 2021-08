The Temple Police Department said the motorcyclist is in critical condition.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said a motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a crash Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call about a motorcycle crashing into another vehicle around 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Marlanwood Road.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police said drivers should expect delays in the area. They said circumstances are still under investigation.