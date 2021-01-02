Motorcycle driver dies after being ejected during car crash, police say

Marla Harris was identified as the woman who was ejected off a motorcycle upon colliding with a car who failed to yield, according to Killeen police.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 36-year-old woman died Saturday night after hitting a car that failed to yield in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street, according to Killeen police.

Police identified the woman as Marla Harris. KPD said she was driving a motorcycle that collided with the car.

Killeen police responded to the incident just before 10 p.m. upon receiving a call about a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. At their arrival, police say they found Harris laying on the roadway and unconscious.

The department said a preliminary investigation found that a white Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on SH 195 at an "unsafe speed" when the driver of black Nissan Versa failed to yield, and drove into the intersection in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the left front quarter panel of the car, causing Harris to be ejected, police said. They added that she was not wearing a helmet.

Harris was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace at 11:15 p.m., according to KPD.