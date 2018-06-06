A 54-year-old motorcycle rider died from injuries he sustained Friday afternoon after crashing into a car that backed out of its driveway in Killeen.

Officials said on June 1, officers responded to a call at 9:52 p.m. about a crash between a car and motorcycle in the 5200 block of Bridgewood Drive.

A preliminary investigation found a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed on Bridgewood when a 2014 Jaguar backed without safety onto the roadway from a private drive.

The motorcycle collided with the back-right quarter panel of the Jaguar causing the rider, Haywood J. Stricklen, to be ejected and collide with a parked vehicle in the southbound lane of Bridgewood. After colliding with the parked the vehicle, Stricklen landed on the ground. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Stricklen was taken to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center where he died of his injuries at 10:37 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

