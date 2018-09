KIRVIN, Texas — A Teague man driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle was killed Friday night in a single vehicle crash after trying to avoid hitting a deer on FM-80.

Investigation determined the man, identified as 32-year-old Ryan Harrup, was traveling around a curve when the deer entered the road. Harrup attempted an evasive maneuver, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle and crash into a tree.

Harrup was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed.

