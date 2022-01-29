x
Motorcyclist dies after collision with a deer

John William Chapman, 61, was traveling east on FM 107 on his 2008 Honda motorcycle when he hit a deer.
CHILTON, Texas — A Chilton, Texas man is dead after colliding into a deer while riding on his motorcycle Saturday morning. 

John William Chapman, 61, was traveling east on FM 107 on his 2008 Honda motorcycle when he hit a deer, according to Texas DPS Troopers. 

The investigating trooper said that Chapman collided with a deer in the roadway and was thrown from the motorcycle. He add that Chapman was not wearing a protective helmet and died due to his injuries. 

Chapman was pronounced deceased on scene.

Next of kin have been notified. 

Crash investigation is still active and open. For a complete copy of this crash report go to texas.gov.

    

