Motorcyclist dies after collision with a deer

CHILTON, Texas — A Chilton, Texas man is dead after colliding into a deer while riding on his motorcycle Saturday morning.
John William Chapman, 61, was traveling east on FM 107 on his 2008 Honda motorcycle when he hit a deer, according to Texas DPS Troopers.
The investigating trooper said that Chapman collided with a deer in the roadway and was thrown from the motorcycle. He add that Chapman was not wearing a protective helmet and died due to his injuries.
Chapman was pronounced deceased on scene.
Next of kin have been notified.
Crash investigation is still active and open. For a complete copy of this crash report go to texas.gov.