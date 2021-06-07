61-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Waco, police say

The Waco Police Department said the truck and motorcycle crashed at the intersection of N. 30th Street and Gorman Avenue.

WACO, Texas — A motorcyclist died in the hospital after colliding with a truck at the intersection of N. 30th Street and Gorman Avenue in Waco, according to the Waco Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a collision at the intersection on Sunday, June 6 at 2:45 p.m., police said. Officials said the motorcycle was traveling east on Gorman Avenue while the truck was traveling south on N. 30th Street when they collided at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, where he later died, police said. He was identified as 61-year-old Mark Barnes of Waco. Police said an autopsy was ordered by a justice of the peace.