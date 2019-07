TEMPLE, Texas — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after a car and two motorcycles crashed on I-35, according to Temple police.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. around Exit 305 in Temple, police said.

The second motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.

A mother and her three children were traveling in the car. She said they were all uninjured but were shaken up by the crash.

The mother told 6 News a few bikers were weaving in and out of traffic before her vehicle was hit from the back.